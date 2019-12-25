Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police Service is investigating a Christmas morning stabbing on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: Zizi Averill
Queensland Police Service is investigating a Christmas morning stabbing on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: Zizi Averill
News

Man, 34, stabbed after Christmas morning row

Bill Hoffman
, bill.hoffman@scnews.com.au
25th Dec 2019 10:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been stabbed after an argument broke out in an upstairs apartment of a Buderim apartment block this morning.

The Christmas morning violence erupted about 3.50am at the apartment off Goshawk Boulevard.

Neighbours who called police reported hearing a loud noise and arguing.

Police arrived to notice damage to the front door and frame.

A police spokeswoman said when no-one answered they secured entry to find the 34-year-old victim who had suffered stab wounds to his right shoulder.

He has been transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations continue.

christmas crime editors picks stabbing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Planning for 2020 under way after mixed BRL season Planning for 2020 under way after mixed season

        premium_icon Planning for 2020 under way after mixed BRL season Planning for...

        Sport The 2019 Bundaberg Rugby League season produced mixed results for Fraser Coast clubs

        Why young people are flocking back to the church

        premium_icon Why young people are flocking back to the church

        News If you think church is full of rusted on, white-haired parishioners, Leighton...

        IN PICTURES: How marathon M’boro siege unfolded

        premium_icon IN PICTURES: How marathon M’boro siege unfolded

        Crime Stand-off ends as police officers barge man’s door down

        Traditional congregation shrinks as population ages

        premium_icon Traditional congregation shrinks as population ages

        News For one ageing Fraser Coast church group, the idea of Australians ‘losing their...