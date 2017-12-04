Man smashes truck window after second hand goods rejected

A MAN trying to sell his furniture became violent when a potential buyer described the sale items as "s***."

Aaron Redvers Moss smashed the window of the customer's truck using a golf club after being offended.

Representing himself in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week, Moss said he did it out of "pure anger."

The Toogoom resident pleaded guilty to wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards said the buyer visited Moss' house on November 1 where he observed the items to be in an "unsellable condition."

"Using a golf club, (Moss) smashed the window of the victim's truck," Snr Const Edwards said.

Moss told the court the furniture had a sentimental value, as it belonged to his deceased parents.

"He said to me it's not worthwhile s***," Moss said.

Moss was ordered to pay $150 for the truck's damage.