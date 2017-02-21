34°
CRITICAL: Meatworker airlifted after head caught in machine

Amy Formosa
21st Feb 2017 1:03 PM Updated: 1:18 PM

A 40-YEAR-OLD man has been flown to Brisbane in a critical condition suffering severe head injures after an incident at Biggenden Meat Works.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man got his head caught in a piece of machinery.

He was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Woman's Hospital with significant facial and head injuries.

Paramedics took the man to the Biggeden Hospital by road before he was taken to Brisbane.

The incident is under investigation.

Topics:  biggenden fcambulance fcemergency meatworks

A 40-YEAR-OLD man has been flown to Brisbane in a critical condition suffering severe head injures after an incident at the Biggenden meatworks.

