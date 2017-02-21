CRITICAL: Meatworker airlifted after head caught in machine

A 40-YEAR-OLD man has been flown to Brisbane in a critical condition suffering severe head injures after an incident at Biggenden Meat Works.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man got his head caught in a piece of machinery.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

ANALYSIS: The Fraser Coast schools that topped the class

WATCH: Where police believe violent robber is headed

Witnesses say man drove through garage door

$2.8M boost for the revitalisation of M'boro's CBD

He was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Woman's Hospital with significant facial and head injuries.

Paramedics took the man to the Biggeden Hospital by road before he was taken to Brisbane.

The incident is under investigation.