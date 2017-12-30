Man, 44, charged after his Boxing Day celebrations turn sour

WHEN one man was told to leave a Hervey Bay pub on Boxing Day, he allegedly turned to violence.

The 44 year old man, who will front court in January, was celebrating at a Charlton Esplanade venue when he ignored instructions by security officers to leave and then offended against police officers.

The Hervey Bay man was arrested and charged with assault, failing to leave a licensed premises, and obstructing police.

Police officers arrived at the venue about 9.10pm.

The man will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 25.