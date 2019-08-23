Menu
Crime

Man, 44, on ice hands himself into Bay police

Jodie Callcott
by
23rd Aug 2019 12:01 AM
A TORQUAY man has handed himself into police after breaking into a Dundowran house and stealing weight-lifting gloves.

The 44-year-old fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court charged with entering premise by break and stealing.

The court heard about 3pm on July 30, the man knocked on the front door of the house before attempting to get inside through a rear door.

Police prosecutor sergeant Michael Ruddman said the man then walked to the back of the property and entered the shed via an unlocked door. Sgt Ruddman said he took a pair of weight-lifting gloves then left.

On August 6 the man voluntarily handed himself in to Hervey Bay police station where he was charged.

The court heard he returned the gloves to the owner and apologised. He said he was on the drug ice at the time and "didn't know why he did something so stupid".

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge convicted and fined the man $500, which he won't have to pay unless he fronts court again within 12 months.

