Man, 47, to face court after alleged stabbing on Esplanade

Hervey Bay stabbing - Detective Sergeant Robert Lowry speaking about the stabbing that happened on the Esplanade last night. Cody Fox

AN ESPLANADE motel room became a bloody crime scene after a 47-year-old Townsville man allegedly stabbed a 67-year-old man in the neck and back multiple times.

Police allege the stabbing took place at the Hervey Bay motel about 7pm on Friday.

Detectives told the Chronicle the victim allegedly suffered "multiple and extensive” stab wounds.

Paramedics rushed the 67-year-old to Hervey Bay Hospital in a critical condition. The 47-year-old man was charged with attempted murder.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Robert Lowry said a crime scene had been established at the esplanade address.

"The victim has received multiple and extensive stab wounds to his upper body,” Det Lowry said.

"Forensic police attended on Friday and were looking for evidence we can use.

"The exact specifics I can't comment on, but I know the allegation is there were two males in the room, there was an incident which came to our attention.”

Det Lowry said police were still determining why the incident occurred but said there is "always a set of circumstances that lead up to these events”.

"Typically investigative searches are conducted once our scientific police have been through the place with a fine-toothed comb,” he said.

"There have been a number of items located that could be the weapon involved but whether they are involved will form part of the investigation.”