Man, 48, fined $650 after being found guilty of assault

A MAN has been found guilty of assaults occasioning bodily harm after a trial in Maryborough Magistrates Court.



Peter John Bradford, 48, appeared in court this week to hear the decision.



Magistrate John Smith told Bradford there had been a guilty finding in the matter.



The court heard Bradford felt he had been acting "in response to a situation" when the altercation took place.



Mr Smith told Bradford he was aware he would have been "carrying within his heart and mind underlying issues" relating to the incident, but he was satisfied the victim of the assault had been injured.



Mr Smith said the assault had required the victim to take time off work and take pain killers.



Bradford was fined $650 and was ordered to pay $650 in compensation.

