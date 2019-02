A 62-YEAR-OLD man will appear before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on February 20 after he was allegedly caught drink-driving.

Police were conducting patrols along Cypress St in Urangan at 10.40pm on February 2 when they pulled over a gold Toyota Camry.

The man returned a positive roadside reading and was taken to Hervey Bay Police Station where he returned a reading of 0.099%.

He was charged with drink-driving and given a notice to appear.