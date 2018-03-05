Man, 63, knocked off mobilty scooter, hospitalised

A MAN has been taken to hospital after he collided with a car while driving his mobility scooter.

About 2.30pm Monday it was believed the 63-year-old man was travelling down Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba.

It will be alleged a woman driving a white Kia Cerato was exiting a driveway on the same road when they came into contact.

The man was knocked off his scooter and onto the road. The man was transported to Hervey Bay hospital with non-serious injuries.