Man knocked off mobility scooter
Man, 63, knocked off mobilty scooter, hospitalised

Inge Hansen
by
5th Mar 2018 2:54 PM | Updated: 3:08 PM

A MAN has been taken to hospital after he collided with a car while driving his mobility scooter.

About 2.30pm Monday it was believed the 63-year-old man was travelling down Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba.

A 63-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was knocked off his mobility scooter.
It will be alleged a woman driving a white Kia Cerato was exiting a driveway on the same road when they came into contact.

The man was knocked off his scooter and onto the road. The man was transported to Hervey Bay hospital with non-serious injuries.

