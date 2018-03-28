Man, 70, in court for throwing a stone on neighbour's roof

AT AGE 70, William Wissmer had never fronted court for an offence but on Tuesday he stood as a defendant in Maryborough Magistrates Court.



The crime: throwing a stone on his neighbour's roof.



The Aldershot man pleaded guilty to wilful damage.



The court heard Wissmer threw a small rock in response to rocks being throw onto his own roof.



After Wissmer's throw, police were called to the scene.



Defence lawyer Travis George explained in court there was an ongoing neighbourly dispute.



Magistrate John Parker decided Wissmer had been punished enough by having to seek legal advice.



Wissmer was discharged absolutely, meaning he received no penalty and no conviction.

