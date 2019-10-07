Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man, 70, killed in horrific farming accident

Tara Miko
by
7th Oct 2019 1:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SOUTHERN Downs property owner cutting fire breaks on his land has died in a tragic farming accident.

The 70-year-old Emu Vale man was using a bulldozer to prepare his land against bushfires on Sunday afternoon when the heavy machine rolled.

The man, who was last seen using the bulldozer about 1.15pm, was found about 4.15pm.

Inspector Paul James said initial investigations revealed the man had been clearing firebreaks on his land when he was crushed by the bulldozer.

He died at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit investigators were called to the property on Upper Emu Creek Rd.

The incident has since been referred to Workplace Health and Safety Queensland after receiving a notification from police.

editors picks emu vale farming accident forensic crash unit southern downs
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Bay patrons toast to new craft beer festival

    premium_icon GALLERY: Bay patrons toast to new craft beer festival

    News Torquay Hotel carpark was the epicentre of a craft beer exhibition for Hervey Bay patrons to sample

    How diving with tiger shark launched a dream career

    premium_icon How diving with tiger shark launched a dream career

    News 'I knew what I needed to be doing with my life'