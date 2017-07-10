Man, 73, subdued with pepper spray after attacking police

A man was subdued with pepper spray after attacking police.

A 73-YEAR-OLD man had to be subdued with pepper spray after he barged towards police who attended his home in April.

John William Murphy appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to one court of assault or obstruct police officer.

The court heard police attended Murphy's home in relation to another man who was at the address.

The other man became verbally abusive and police told him if he continued with his behaviour, they would be forced to use pepper spray.

Murphy heard the commotion and came out to see what was happening.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kath Stagoll said Murphy told the other man to sit down and then yelled at the police to get off his property.

She said Murphy then barged towards police, who were forced to use pepper spray to subdue him.

"He made physical contact with police," Sgt Stagoll said.

He then succumbed to the effects of the spray and was taken away for treatment.

The court heard Murphy was a retired widower who had lost his wife to cancer in 2001.

Murphy had been asleep when he heard the commotion cause by the other man at his home, the court was told, and he was disorientated.

While there was no excuse for his behaviour, initially he was trying to calm the other man down, the court heard.

A conviction was recorded and Murphy was fined $650.