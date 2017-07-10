21°
News

Man, 73, subdued with pepper spray after attacking police

Carlie Walker
| 10th Jul 2017 10:27 AM
A man was subdued with pepper spray after attacking police.
A man was subdued with pepper spray after attacking police. Tracey Joynson

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A 73-YEAR-OLD man had to be subdued with pepper spray after he barged towards police who attended his home in April.

John William Murphy appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to one court of assault or obstruct police officer.

The court heard police attended Murphy's home in relation to another man who was at the address.

The other man became verbally abusive and police told him if he continued with his behaviour, they would be forced to use pepper spray.

Murphy heard the commotion and came out to see what was happening.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kath Stagoll said Murphy told the other man to sit down and then yelled at the police to get off his property.

She said Murphy then barged towards police, who were forced to use pepper spray to subdue him.

"He made physical contact with police," Sgt Stagoll said.

He then succumbed to the effects of the spray and was taken away for treatment.

The court heard Murphy was a retired widower who had lost his wife to cancer in 2001.

Murphy had been asleep when he heard the commotion cause by the other man at his home, the court was told, and he was disorientated.

While there was no excuse for his behaviour, initially he was trying to calm the other man down, the court heard.

A conviction was recorded and Murphy was fined $650.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  editors picks fccourt maryborough court police

UPDATE: JB Hi-Fi open again following bomb scare

UPDATE: JB Hi-Fi open again following bomb scare

THE JB Hi-Fi store in Hervey Bay was evacuated after a suspicious note was found inside.

  • News

  • 10th Jul 2017 11:44 AM

Two cars stolen from driveways overnight Sunday

Police car. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

One of the cars had personalised plates.

Millions injected into Fraser Coast economy

The Junior State Cup brought a huge injection into the Fraser Coast economy.

Businesses around the region received a much-needed boost.

YOUR SAY: Not all millennials are hopeless

Being glued to screens has resulted in the creation of a generation incapable of small talk, critical thinking and problem-solving.

Kids on the Fraser Coast are bucking the millennial trend.

Local Partners

Little circus brings smiles to all

The Little Street Circus in Hervey Bay runs workshops across the Fraser Coast and brings joy to anyone who takes part in their activities

Local kids flip out over new circus skills

Community

Local kids took part in a week long circus workshop in Maryborough

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Lawyers' global hunt for Michael Jackson's sex-abuse accuser

Michael Jackson’s first molestation accuser, Jordan Chandler, sought in $131 million sex-abuse lawsuit

Social media erupts with glee over Australian Ninja Warrior

Queensland native Rory Rhodes takes on the obstacle course on Australian Ninja Warrior.

It’s official: Aussies love Australian Ninja Warrior

Only one week to go until Game of Thrones returns

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season seven of Game of Thrones.

Cast members open up about what to expect in season seven.

Chris Hemsworth spends a Thor fortune on passion

Chris Hemsworth

Munro was towing Hemsworth in to big waves

Child sex ring behind pregnancies and teen's death exposed

Victoria Agoglia died in 2003.

BBC documentary reveals stories of victims of the child sex ring

Hot mugshot guy and his wife are heading for a divorce

Melissa Meeks has dumped here cheating husband, Jeremy Meeks.

His infidelity has driven a wedge into their marriage

Green Day slammed for playing after acrobat dies at festival

US band Green Day has hit back at criticism they ignored an acrobat’s tragic death at Spain’s Mad Cool Festival.

Green Day say they didn't know the acrobat had died

Views of Fraser Island

29 Petrel Avenue, River Heads 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This one owner property is elevated perfectly to capture the views of Fraser island and the sandy straits. This well-built home has 3 spacious bedrooms all with...

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Self Sustainable Hobby Farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 1 3 $650,000

Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Very Large Dam on Property (approx. 5000 sqm x 6m deep = approx 30 megalitres) Dam has blue claw and red...

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

WON&#39;T LAST LONG, INSPECT TODAY!

64 Pembridge Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

This well presented quality built family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with en-suite off the main, spacious extended entertainment area with brand new outdoor...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquillity is what you are looking for...

Extra spacious home with extras!

1 Sonder Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Beautiful home in a sought after location just meters to the beach * Extra wide home with extra room space in living and bedrooms 1 and 4 * Huge 7.5m x 7.5m...

Central Elevated Position

336 Boat Harbour Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction On-Site

3 bedrooms Large kitchen Open plan living Rear deck Phone for more details 10% deposit-30 Day settlement required

Prestige Property; Premium Address.

10 Gundesen Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Step inside this luxuries resort style home and be surprised. This is ambient relaxed living at its best, from the entry foyer to the expansive decks this home...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Estate knocked back over oversupply concerns

An aerial view of the proposed estate.

Oversupply and community awareness cited in decision

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!