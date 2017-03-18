33°
75yo man hit by own car's door is fighting for life

Annie Perets
| 18th Mar 2017 12:35 PM Updated: 2:07 PM

A 75-YEAR-old Hervey Bay man is fighting for his life after he was accidentally reversed into by his own car.

At about 10.45am on Saturday, him and his wife along with their two dogs got into vehicle at their home in St Joseph Drive, Urraween.

A 75-year-old man was struck by his car's door at St Joseph Dr, Urraween on March 18.
A 75-year-old man was struck by his car's door at St Joseph Dr, Urraween on March 18. Annie Perets

Wide Bay Forensic Crash Unit Sergeant Steve Webb said it appeared that one of those dogs got into the driver's footwell before take-off.

"Subsequently, the driver's foot slipped," Sgt Webb said.

"The elderly man was a passenger in the car, and got out of the vehicle to try and attempt to grab the dog from the footwell.

"He has been hit by the open door of the vehicle.

"It hit him with the door because it had gone backwards."

The casualty suffered substantial head injuries.

"He's in a very, very serious condition in Hervey Bay Hospital," Sgt Webb said.

Sgt Webb urges everyone to secure animals in a car to avoid similar tragedies.

"To the people out there, if you have small dogs or animals in the vehicle, they should be restrained within a vehicle," he said.

Sgt Webb said road closures at St Joseph Dr would reopen shortly.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

75yo man hit by own car's door is fighting for life

75yo man hit by own car's door is fighting for life

He suffered extensive head injuries from the tragedy that occurred in his driveway.

