Crime

Man, 83, charged with wife’s murder

22nd Jul 2019 5:13 AM
AN 83-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his wife in Logan in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police were called to a house on Kingston Road, Kingston around 1am to reports an 82-year-old woman was found dead in her bedroom.

The 83-year-old was taken into custody and questioned throughout last night and today, with police requiring the assistance of an interpreter.

He has been charged with one count of murder and will appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court tomorrow.

