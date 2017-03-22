Man accused of attacking M'boro couple was out on parole

A MAN accused of attacking a Maryborough couple with a knife was on parole at the time, a court has heard.

Jamahl Larull Paul, 28, was mentioned in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday but did not appear as he was still in hospital.

He was recovering from injuries reportedly sustained during the incident on Sunday night.

The Maryborough man is facing one count of entering a dwelling to commit an indictable offence, one count of grievous bodily harm and one count of wounding another.

Paul's defence lawyer Michael Riedel said he had not yet been able to speak to his client, but confirmed Paul was on a return to prison warrant and was on parole.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge adjourned the matter until May 4 for committal mention.

He ordered Paul to appear via video link.

Mr Riedel said he expected to be collecting a brief of evidence at the next sitting and asked for his client's court appearance to be excused.

Mr Guttridge allowed Paul's appearance to be excused.

No application for bail was made.