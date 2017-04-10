Teen accused of Hervey Bay 'one punch attack' granted bail

A DUNDOWRAN teenager accused of committing grievous bodily harm on Saturday night which left a 21-year-old Hervey Bay man fighting for his life in a Brisbane Hospital may have his charge upgraded, a Hervey Bay Court has heard.

Tyler Robert Johns, 19, appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday morning in custody, wearing a black shirt and thongs.

Mr Johns has been charged as a result of an incident that occurred near a licenced venue on Hervey Bay's esplanade on Saturday night.

Defence lawyer Hamish Isles, representing Mr Johns, said his client was applying for bail.

Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards objected to the bail application and said the charge may be upgraded.

"The defendant ran from police that evening…security attempted to detain him," Snr Const Edwards said.

"Police arrived in an unmarked police car, and located him [Mr Johns] on Charlton Esplanade towards Viper [a nightclub in Torquay].

"The injuries sustained [by the victim]… he is still in a very serious state with life threatening injuries. He is in an induced coma and the charge may be upgraded."

Mr Isles said it was understood his client was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, and although he had run from police, he had produced a "recording of the moments before the incident".

"Mr Johns resides with his parents in Dundowran and is currently studying aviation," Mr Isles said.

"He has an exam next week."

The young man's defence lawyer suggested to Magistrate Stephen Guttridge if his client was granted bail, he should not be allowed to enter the licensed premises where the alleged incident happened, and should not be allowed to consume alcohol as part of his bail conditions.

Mr Guttridge said Mr Johns had no criminal history, and he had considered whether or not Mr Johns would breach his bail conditions.

Mr Guttridge granted the young man bail.

"You are to have no contact with Nicholas Rourke," Mr Guttridge said.

Mr Johns will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court again on June 29 for committal mention.