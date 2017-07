Woman charged with dangerous operation of car faces court

A MAN accused of a choking offence has had his case adjourned in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before court charged with choking, suffocation or strangulation - domestic relationship and contravening a domestic violence order.

The case was adjourned until August 28.