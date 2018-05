A MAN accused of exposing himself to a child at a Kent St store has appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Edward Jeremy Liddicoat, 72, from Caloundra West, had his case mentioned briefly in court on Tuesday.

The alleged incident happened in Maryborough on April 11.

He has been charged with one count of indecent treatment of a child under 16 (expose).

His case was adjourned until June 12 and his bail was enlarged until his next court appearance.