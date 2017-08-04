Man accused of filming up skirts to face court

We all deserve better, courts need to toughen up: letter

A TRADESMAN accused of secretly filming up the skirts of school girls will appear before court on October 16.



Maryborough's Matthew Warren Lakin was charged with 45 counts of observations or recordings in breach of privacy (genital or anal region).

The 29-year-old is accused of using a phone and GoPro to film girls at local shopping centres.



His charges were mentioned before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.



The case was adjourned.

