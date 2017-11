Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A MAN accused of secretly filming up the skirts of school girls will appear before Maryborough Magistrates Court on December 18.

Matthew Warren Lakin has been charged with 45 counts of observations or recordings in breach of privacy (genital or anal region).

The 29-year-old is accused of using a phone and GoPro to film girls at local shopping centres.

The case was mentioned before the court last month and the charges were adjourned.