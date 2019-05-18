Man accused of firing gun in Toowoomba hotel identified

Police at the scene of an incident at the Gowrie Road Hotel in Toowoomba.

A 34-YEAR-OLD man accused of firing a gun at police during a violent incident inside a Toowoomba hotel has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Jamie Ross Cook remained in the watch house and was not brought into Toowoomba Magistrates Court during the Saturday morning court call-over session today when his matters were mentioned.

Duty solicitor Nathan Bouchier told the court his client was on a return to prison warrant and that it was not necessary to have him in court.

Mr Bouchier asked that the 34-year-old's charges be adjourned for mention back in the same court on Monday.

Cook is accused of firing a shortened rifle when challenged by two Toowoomba police officers who had been doing a routine "walk-through" the Gowrie Road Hotel on Bridge St, Newtown, about 11am Friday.

The two senior constables from the Toowoomba Police bicycle squad have been commended for their bravery in making the arrest and saving any other patron in the hotel at the time from harm.

Police claim Cook produced the gun and fired during a struggle with the officers and then threatened a patron and the officers with a knife when he broke free and fled to another section of the gaming room.

He was overcome after the officers deployed a taser and capsicum spray.

Having sustained a broken arm in the struggle, Cook was taken to Toowoomba Hospital for treatment before being returned to the watch house where he will remain until Monday when his matters are mentioned in court.

He has been charged with a series of matters including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of serious assault of police, acts intended to cause harm, possession of a shortened firearm and obstructing and assault police arising from the incident.

He is also facing a charge of failure to appear in court and a list of other matters including burglary from unrelated alleged incidents.

The two police officers sustained minor injuries in the scuffle at the hotel and no-one else was injured.

Toowoomba Police Superintendent Mark Kelly praised both officers for their professional conduct which ensured other hotel patrons were not put at risk.

"The police officers concerned were extremely courageous and tenacious," Superintendent Kelly said.

"It was a very big struggle, they (police officers) did a very good job in restraining the offender."

Both senior constables have been commended in the past for their brave and professional conduct.

Magistrate Damian Carroll remanded Cook in custody and adjourned the matters for mention in Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Monday.