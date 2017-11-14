Man accused of Granville siege to appear in court next month

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A MAN accused of assaulting police during a siege in Granville will appear before Maryborough Magistrates Court next month.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had his case adjourned when he appeared before the court last week.

The court heard the man was charged with two counts each of common assault, wilful damage, assault police and obstruct police and one count each of enter dwelling with intent, contravene domestic violence order and endangering property by fire.

The 41-year-old will remain in custody until his next court appearance on December 4.