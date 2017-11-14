Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man accused of Granville siege to appear in court next month

Carlie Walker
by

A MAN accused of assaulting police during a siege in Granville will appear before Maryborough Magistrates Court next month.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had his case adjourned when he appeared before the court last week.

The court heard the man was charged with two counts each of common assault, wilful damage, assault police and obstruct police and one count each of enter dwelling with intent, contravene domestic violence order and endangering property by fire.

The 41-year-old will remain in custody until his next court appearance on December 4.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  fccourt granville siege

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Company fined $40,000 for damaging marine plants at Toogoom

Company fined $40,000 for damaging marine plants at Toogoom

The company excavated soil from a nearby dam and placed it on the marine plants.

To the person who scrawled the word 'ugly' on my car

I'm really not impressed by the damage done to my car.

I'd been lucky in that I'd never had my property damaged.

CAT RETREAT: Climbing towers, toys and hammocks planned

A cat retreat has been proposed for Tinana South.

A development application is before the council.

Fire breaks out in shed

Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

An assortment of materials caught alight.

Local Partners