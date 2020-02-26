Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew Ross Clark in early February. Today he pleaded not guilty to importing a child-like sex doll and having child abuse material.
Andrew Ross Clark in early February. Today he pleaded not guilty to importing a child-like sex doll and having child abuse material. Toby Vue
Crime

Man accused of importing child-like sex doll from China

by Toby Vue, The Wagga News
26th Feb 2020 3:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Mount Austin man accused of importing a child-like sex doll from China and having child abuse material on his computer will defend the charges.

Andrew Ross Clark, 59, appeared in Wagga Local Court today on charges of intentionally importing a prohibited tier-two good without approval and possessing child abuse material.

Mount Austin man Andrew Ross Clark, 59, walks out of Wagga Courthouse after pleading not guilty to charges relating to importing a childlike sex doll. Picture: Toby Vue Mount Austin man Andrew Ross Clark, 59, walks out of Wagga Courthouse after pleading not guilty to charges relating to importing a childlike sex doll. Picture: Toby Vue

Mr Clark's solicitor Zac Tankard formally entered not guilty pleas to both charges.

The package containing the doll was intercepted by the Australian Border Force in Sydney in November last year.

Following investigations, police also seized and analysed computer devices from Mr Clark's home on December 18 before arresting him on January 23.

The doll is legally considered to be child exploitation material and the offence is punishable by up to 15 years' jail.

Andrew Ross Clark walking out of Wagga Courthouse in his first appearance in early February. Picture: Toby Vue Andrew Ross Clark walking out of Wagga Courthouse in his first appearance in early February. Picture: Toby Vue

Mr Clark was also in court today for possessing or using a prohibited weapon without permit to which he pleaded guilty.

He remains on bail with conditions including to not enter any international point of departure and to not apply for a new passport.

The matter is scheduled before the court again on March 25.

andrew ross clark border force child exploitation material child sex doll china editors picks sex doll
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Missing Redbank Plains girl

    Missing Redbank Plains girl
    • 26th Feb 2020 2:28 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ute stolen from public carpark

        premium_icon Ute stolen from public carpark

        News Police are searching for a dual cab ute allegedly stolen from a public carpark last week

        What upgraded watch house will mean for M’boro CBD

        premium_icon What upgraded watch house will mean for M’boro CBD

        News Police Minister Mark Ryan said the beauty of Maryborough was its old town charm and...

        Last chance to enter Dogs of Oz competition

        Last chance to enter Dogs of Oz competition

        Pets & Animals Entries have been coming in fast. Here’s your last chance to enter.

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days