Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police allege Trevor Maher was one of two people who entered a home.
Police allege Trevor Maher was one of two people who entered a home.
News

Man accused of brutal hockey stick attack faces court

Aisling Brennan
17th Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A LISMORE man accused of attacking a man with hockey stick will face trial for his alleged crime.

Police allege Trevor Maher was one of two people who entered a home on Phyllis Street, South Lismore armed with an implement in December.

A short time later, a 35-year-old man ran from the home and allegedly was repeatedly hit by the two men.

Bystanders came to the aid of the 35-year-old and police allege the pair fled the scene in a white Holden Commodore sedan.

The man was taken to Lismore Base Hospital before being flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

It's understood he suffered head injuries, several fractures and a number of other injuries.

Maher was later arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent and affray.

Maher is yet to enter any formal plea.

Last week Magistrate Jeff Linden committed Maher for trial in the Lismore District Court on September 14.

More Stories

lismore crime lismore district court lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Door wide open’ for swing against LNP in Bay

        Premium Content ‘Door wide open’ for swing against LNP in Bay

        Politics Why candidate believes now is the time for change in stronghold

        Teen son hears dad’s abuse of mum laid bare

        Premium Content Teen son hears dad’s abuse of mum laid bare

        Crime Woman calls out ‘I love you’ to man who repeatedly hit her

        WEATHER: What’s on radar after warm week

        Premium Content WEATHER: What’s on radar after warm week

        Weather What will follow weekend downpour

        EDITORIAL: Ready or not, change coming for Bay

        Premium Content EDITORIAL: Ready or not, change coming for Bay

        Opinion What Ted Sorensen’s replacement needs to bring to the table