Man allegedly had sex with dogs 19 times

A NORTHERN NSW man accused of having sex with dogs and preying on women, children and people with disabilities is trying to negotiate a plea deal.

Prosecutors are considering submissions from Dean Anthony Sellenthin's solicitor, the Tweed Heads Local Court was told today. The matter was adjourned until June 19.

Sellenthin, 43, has not entered a formal plea to the charges.

Police allege that over a seven-year spree of deviant behaviour, the accused Bangalow man preyed on tourists, locals and dogs in the popular NSW tourist town of Byron Bay.

Sellenthin is accused of having sex with dogs at least 19 times, stealing hundreds of pairs of women's and children's underwear and swimwear, and indecently assaulting a person with a disability.

His alleged sexual spree began in 2011 and ended with his arrest in 2017.

Court documents allege Sellenthin committed acts of bestiality against a number of dogs, including a golden retriever and a dog named "Bear".

It does not explain how police allegedly know Sellenthin engaged in acts of bestiality or specifically how many dogs were involved. It is alleged a black and brown "male canine" and a dark short-haired "female canine" were involved.

He is also charged with entering a dwelling to commit an indictable offence, allegedly to electronically record people in private.

Charges of producing child abuse material related to a number of locations in northern NSW.

Sellenthin remains in custody on remand following his arrest in 2017 and was not required to appear in court.

He will appear by video link for the June mention when the matter could be resolved, the court was told.