Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged with indecent assault of two teenage girls after meeting them during a push bike ride. Picture: Supplied.
A man has been charged with indecent assault of two teenage girls after meeting them during a push bike ride. Picture: Supplied.
Crime

Man accused of indecent assault of two teens

Jodie Callcott
17th Feb 2020 9:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with indecent assault of two teenage girls after meeting them during a push bike ride.

Police allege the 18-year-old man met two teenage girls on Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads about 8pm on Friday.

It is alleged the teens shared their social media details with the man before he touched one of the 14-year-old girls on the inner thigh.

The teen allegedly confronted the man about his behaviour and continued talking to him.

It is alleged he then touched the other girl but this time on the buttock.

She then confronted the man before they both returned home and told their mother and police.

Police arrested the man and he was charged with sexual touching without consent and will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on March 2.

More Stories

Show More
indecent assault twdcourt twdcrime tweed heads local court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kindness mural to inspire Bay residents

        premium_icon Kindness mural to inspire Bay residents

        News THE bland brick wall at the entrance to the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre will be given a fresh look and a special meaning.

        Public v private: Who’s winning the OP wars

        premium_icon Public v private: Who’s winning the OP wars

        Education Qld OP results 2019: How public and private schools compared

        Students gear up for Orientation Week at USC campus

        premium_icon Students gear up for Orientation Week at USC campus

        News The highlight of the week is Orientation Day

        Land and air search launched to find missing M'boro man, 76

        Land and air search launched to find missing M'boro man, 76

        News Police searching for missing Maryborough man