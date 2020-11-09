Menu
Maryborough Courthouse. Photo: Valerie Horton/ Fraser Coast Chronicle.
News

Man accused of indecent filming at M’boro shopping centre

Carlie Walker
9th Nov 2020 4:00 PM
A MAN accused of indecently filming a woman at a Maryborough shopping centre has had his charges mentioned in court.

William Charles Cleave, 21, was in custody and did not appear before Maryborough Magistrate Court on Monday.

His charge, one count of ‘observations or recordings in breach of privacy – genital or anal region’ – was mentioned in court.

Court documents revealed Mr Cleave was accused of visually recording an unknown woman’s genital region at Station Square Shopping Centre.

He has not entered a plea to the charge.

The matter was adjourned until February 1.

