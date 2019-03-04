Menu
Maryborough Court House.Photo: Valerie Horton/ Fraser Coast Chronicle.
Crime

Man accused of M'boro break-in spree fronts court

Blake Antrobus
by
4th Mar 2019 12:20 PM
THE man accused of being behind a string of business break-ins across Maryborough, including the theft of $50,000 worth of tools from a Tinana mechanic, has fronted court.

Kalem Stephen Cosgrove appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday morning charged with 41 offences, including break and enter, stealing, evade police, wilful damage and multiple traffic offences.

Police allege Cosgrove, 21, is behind the break-ins at Core Diesel Mechanics and Wide Bay Seedlings along Mungar Rd over the past two months.

More than $50,000 worth of tools was stolen from Core Diesel Mechanics, leading the family-run business to offer a reward for any information about the theft.

Maryborough CIB Acting Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison told the Chronicle Cosgrove was arrested at an address in Kent St on Sunday morning.

He said Cosgrove had been actively avoiding police in the lead-up to his arrest.

Cosgrove will be mentioned in court again on April 1.

