Man accused of punching baby at pub

A PERTH father has told of his distress when his infant son was allegedly punched by a stranger outside a pub after a televised cage-fighting bout.

Ian Douglas James Gordon, 27, has denied attacking 10-week-old Cruz, who was strapped to his father's chest in a baby sling, at an Innaloo carpark on the afternoon of March 3.

The infant was not injured.

Gordon faced trial in Perth Magistrates Court yesterday, where he pleaded not guilty to assault and claimed he had not made any contact with Cruz before being punched in the face by the baby's father.

Mr McLean told the court his son Cruz ‘went quiet’. Picture: Facebook

Prosecutors allege Gordon was intoxicated after watching a UFC fight at the Saint George Hotel when he approached Curtis MacLean, 32, from behind near the entrance to a drive-through bottle shop and asked "is that a real baby?".

Upon Mr MacLean pulling back the blanket covering his son, Gordon then allegedly punched baby Cruz below his right shoulder.

In emotional testimony, Mr MacLean said he had felt the contact of the blow through his son's body.

"It was a gasp as if all of his air had gone, then one high-pitched scream," Mr MacLean said.

"Then he went quiet.

"His little eyes were staring at me and I thought there was something seriously wrong with him."

Mr McLean and his son Cruz. Picture: Facebook

Mr MacLean said he responded by throwing a punch at Gordon, before stepping away and passing Cruz to a female stranger standing nearby.

The boy was examined at hospital but allowed to return home that day.

Defence counsel Marc Saupin said Gordon, in a jovial mood while celebrating the outcome of the fight, had reached out to touch the blanket covering baby Cruz but was struck by Mr MacLean before he could make contact.

Another man who was with Mr MacLean then allegedly began "laying into" Gordon before the accused fled and was later arrested.

Dr Saupin questioned alleged inconsistencies between Mr MacLean's testimony and an earlier media interview.

He also asked whether it was unusual to bring a baby to a cage-fighting broadcast at a pub.

"Not at all. It's a family bar and bistro," Mr MacLean replied.

The court was shown CCTV footage of Gordon, who appeared to be staggering, outside the pub before the incident.

Further CCTV footage is expected to be shown.

The trial continues.