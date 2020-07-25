Man accused of raping his younger brother

A man is accused of raping and abusing his younger brother between 2003 and 2004.

AN ALLEGED "special secret" between two brothers was revealed in a tearful campsite confession.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday heard from a man who says his older brother raped and sexually abused him from when he was just eight.

The older brother, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The court heard the offending took place between December 2003 and August 2004.

The man said his brother was someone he looked up to and acted as a caregiver when he was young.

While being cross-examined over the phone, the man, who now lives in Rockhampton, said his brother first allegedly abused him under their Lennox St, Maryborough house.

The man said his mother and other brothers were likely inside the house at the time, though he couldn't remember exactly.

He also claimed he was made to perform oral sex on his older brother.

In a separate incident, his older brother "bit down" on his genitalia, leaving blood and teeth marks.

It wasn't until many years later that the man spoke to his family about the alleged abuse, he told the court.

He was suffering from depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts when on a camping trip at Somerset Dam, he told another brother what had allegedly happened.

Both men broke down in tears during the conversation, he said.

He said he had been suffering flashbacks to the alleged offending and could "smell the room" where it happened.

This same brother had once walked in on the alleged offending, the man said, which was when he started to realise it was "dodgy".

The man said while his older brother never made threats to his safety, he told him the alleged abuse was their "special secret".

"There was no real need for a threat," the man said in his testimony.

"I looked up to him quite heavily."

The complainant told the court he had seen mental health professionals and had been medicated for depression and anxiety.

He had also become a problem drinker and heavy marijuana user, and had checked himself into rehab.

The man is accused of two counts of rape and eight other child sex abuse charges.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge accepted the chargeed brother's not guilty plea and committed his case for trial in the district court.

If this story has raised issues for you, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or 1800RESPECT on 1800 656 463.