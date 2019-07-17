Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services were called to a house on Ross Lane in Lennox Head.
Emergency services were called to a house on Ross Lane in Lennox Head. Marc Stapelberg
News

Man accused of setting Lennox flat on fire with woman inside

Graham Broadhead
by
17th Jul 2019 4:10 PM | Updated: 4:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a 29-year-old man following a fire that destroyed a granny flat at Lennox Head on Tuesday, July 16.

The man has been charged with a number of offences, including two counts of damaging a property by fire, along with damaging a property with intent to endanger a life, stalking and intimidation.

The charges also include using a carriage service to threaten to kill and using a carriage service to menace or harass.

Emergency services were called to the Ross Ln property at 6.50am on Tuesday after a 25-year-old woman woke to find the granny flat in flames.

After the fire was extinguished by the NSW Rural Fire Service, the woman noticed damage to her vehicle which was parked nearby.

At 9.40am, police went to a separate home on Ross Ln where they made the arrest, and took the man to Ballina Police Station where he was charged.

Police allege the man and the woman are known to each other.

The man was later refused bail and will appear at Ballina Local Court on Wednesday, July 24.

Police investigations into the incident are continuing.

ballina court fire lennox head northern rivers community police
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    VOTE NOW: 10 best hairdressers on the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: 10 best hairdressers on the Fraser Coast

    News AS part of The Chronicle's 2019 Best of Fraser Coast series, we want to know who is the best hairdresser in the region. VOTE IN THE POLL WITHIN THE ARTICLE.

    The Fraser Coast council wants your weed... really

    premium_icon The Fraser Coast council wants your weed... really

    News The council is calling for your weed...really

    BRUMBIES: New sighting of feral horses on Fraser Island

    premium_icon BRUMBIES: New sighting of feral horses on Fraser Island

    News The island has about 35 motion activated cameras on the island.

    Warnings after teen collapses on mountain climb

    premium_icon Warnings after teen collapses on mountain climb

    News 16yo schoolgirl airlifted off the mountain