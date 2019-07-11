Menu
A man has been remanded in custody after allegedly assaulting another man in the Gympie CBD (File photo).
News

Man accused of sickening Gympie CBD assault faces court

JOSH PRESTON
by
11th Jul 2019 12:30 AM | Updated: 6:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man accused of viciously assaulting another man in the Gympie CBD and breaking bones in his face during a random attack on Tuesday morning will stay in prison until his next court appearance.

Ricky James Pohlner, 32, appeared in custody in the Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday morning after police charged him with grievous bodily harm and wilful damage to a car window.

After reading the bail application, which was opposed by police prosecutor Lisa Manns, Magistrate Chris Callaghan outlined the facts of the alleged assault.

The victim, described as independent but having Asperger syndrome, was sitting in his car when Mr Pohlner allegedly approached him, broke the car window and began "viciously" assaulting him by punching him in the head.

He said the victim had asked Mr Pohlner to stop, and that Mr Pohlner "seemed to think" the victim was "somebody else". He called the alleged assault a "random attack" which caused broken bones to the victim's face, and refused Mr Pohlner's bail application.

Mr Pohlner was remanded in custody to face the court again on August 12 via videolink.

