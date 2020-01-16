Menu
A man has been charged with 32 fraud, stealing and receiving tainted property over the alleged use of a lost debit card. Picture: iStock.
Man accused of using lost debit card more than 30 times

16th Jan 2020 8:37 AM
A 52-year-old Townsville man has been hit with 32 charges of fraud, stealing and receiving tainted property after allegedly using a lost debit card at several businesses within the Townsville area.

Police were told the card had been lost on December 8, and police inquiries found that the card had allegedly been used by the man more than 30 times.

The alleged 52-year-old offender has been remanded in custody and will reappear in court on January 31.

Anyone with information for police can contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

