Crime

Man accused of robbing dealer for being out of weed

Annie Perets
by
1st Apr 2018 9:09 AM

A MAN accused of robbing a drug dealer because he was out of stock threw a tantrum in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday after having bail refused.

Norris John Blair shouted "what happened" while looking confused at his lawyer, and begged police officers to let him go.

He then screamed at the top of his lungs.

The alleged robbery offence happened in Pialba on March 26.

Police allege Blair went to a house to buy marijuana, but after being told the seller was temporarily out of the illegal drug, the 37-year-old robbed him.

But his lawyer Michael Riedel said Blair had nothing to do with the robbery and it was instead the two people Blair was with who were responsible for the crime.

The court heard Blair had a "long history" of break-and-enter offences, breaching bail and failing to appear.

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling opposed his bail, describing Blair as a "runner" saying he "often runs from police." She expressed concern that he would continue committing offences if released and would not come to court.

During the court appearance, Blair pleaded not guilty to some outstanding offences from November last year.

They included stealing petrol from a service station and stealing a car licence plate.

His 16-page criminal history dates back to 1993.

The Point Vernon father, who has 11 kids, will be mentioned again in November.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle
