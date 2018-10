A TORBANLEA man stands accused of showing pornography to a child.

The 48-year-old is charged with two counts of wilfully exposing a child under 16 to an indecent film.

The accused man, who the Chronicle cannot name for legal reasons, appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The matters were committed to the District Court, where the accused will appear at a later date.

No plea has been entered.