Man accused of spitting in partner's face has case adjourned

A MAN who allegedly threatened his partner with a knife and spat in her face has been refused bail in Maryborough Magistrates Court.



The 38-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before the court yesterday charged with two counts of contravening a domestic violence order.



The court heard the man allegedly breached a temporary protection order in November when he had an argument with his partner over the state of their relationship.



Police prosecutor Sergeant Kath Stagoll said the man spat in his partner's face twice and took six scratchies from her purse.



Then in a second incident, after the order had become permanent, the man allegedly came home intoxicated and verbally abused his partner before taking her car keys.



The man, who was in custody during his court appearance, then allegedly used a small knife to threaten her, Sgt Stagoll said. She called police who allegedly found the man in possession of a knife like the one his partner had described.



The man, who represented himself in court, at first stated his desire to plead guilty to the charges, but then said he didn't do it.



Magistrate John Smith said he could not accept the man's guilty plea if he was adamant he did not commit the offence.



"You're saying you didn't do it," Mr Smith said.



He said he would note a plea of not guilty and adjourn the matter for six weeks to allow preparation for a hearing. Sgt Stagoll said police objected to bail on the grounds that the man was a risk of reoffending.



Mr Smith agreed, saying according to the court documents the man had threatened to stab his partner "in the face".



The court heard the man, who was receiving a disability support pension, was on a suspended sentence at the time of the alleged offences.



Bail was refused and the case was adjourned until April 9.

