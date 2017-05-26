Man accused of Tinana break and enter in custody

A MAN accused of breaking into a Tinana bakery on Wednesday is behind bars.



Dale John Chapman, 28, fronted Maryborough Magistrates Court yesterday charged with three counts of breaching bail, two counts of entering premises and committing an indictable offence by break, one count of stealing and one count of entering premises with intent.



He did not apply for bail.



The charges will return to court on July 3.



It comes after Chapman was arrested following an alleged break in at Pastry Creations Patisserie.



CCTV footage allegedly shows a male in a white hooded jumper making his way through the store with a torch.



Yesterday, the Chronicle reported on the struggle the bakery had faced since the main to entrance to Maryborough was closed while work was carried out on the Tinana interchange.



The owner of the bakery, Tracy Riley, said she had been losing between $200 and $400 a day.



She said the community had been supportive but things were getting desperate.



The struggle is set to continue after it was confirmed the main entrance to Maryborough would not re-open until August.



A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said bad weather was to blame for the delay.



The alleged break-in left Ms Riley with a damage bill for a broken window.

