Man accused of drug possession denies allegations

A MARYBOROUGH man will stand trial before a jury after he pleaded not guilty to a number of drug charges to a judge.
Police allege David Anthony Totivan had on him more than 500g of marijuana on two separate occasions.
He is also accused of supplying the dangerous drug.
Mr Totivan, a business owner, pleaded not guilty to three charges in Hervey Bay District Court on Friday.
The trial will be at a future Maryborough District Court sitting, most likely next year.
Mr Totivan has bail.