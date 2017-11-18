Menu
Man accused of drug possession denies allegations

Annie Perets
by

A MARYBOROUGH man will stand trial before a jury after he pleaded not guilty to a number of drug charges to a judge.

Police allege David Anthony Totivan had on him more than 500g of marijuana on two separate occasions.

He is also accused of supplying the dangerous drug.

Mr Totivan, a business owner, pleaded not guilty to three charges in Hervey Bay District Court on Friday.

The trial will be at a future Maryborough District Court sitting, most likely next year.

Mr Totivan has bail. 

