Man airlifted after boat almost sunk off Fraser Island

A MAN in his 60s was airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital after the boat on which he was started to sink off Fraser Island on Saturday night.

Five people were on board when the boat started to take on water.

The group tried to pump the water out, but decided to deliberately run the boat aground on Orchid Beach to allow them to get ashore when they realised there was too much water.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was tasked on a search and rescue mission about 9.30pm

All five people on board the boat managed to get to shore safely before the helicopter arrived.

The helicopter landed nearby, and the Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic on board assessed the group.

Most had minor injuries that didn't require further treatment, except one man who suffered a rib injury after falling onto a guard rail as the boat ran ashore.

A man from New South Wales, who was aged in his 60s, was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital for further treatment. He was in a stable condition.