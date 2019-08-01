Menu
Man airlifted after cattle yard injury

Maddelin McCosker
1st Aug 2019 7:52 AM
A 21-year-old male was airlifted to hospital yesterday afternoon after being kicked in the chest by a cow at a property west of Rockhampton.

Critical Care Paramedics and the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter were called to the property at Kunwarara, approximately 50km north-west of Rockhampton at 3pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The male had been doing cattle work in the yards when he was kicked in the chest, resulting in chest injuries.

 

Reports from Queensland Ambulance confirm the man was suffering from chest pain and initial reports suggest he was having difficulty breathing.

He was treated at the scene for chest injuries by a Critical Care Paramedic and was airlifted by the Rescue 300 in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

