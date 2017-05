A man was airlifted after falling from a scout camp building roof north of Maryborough earlier today.

A HERVEY Bay man was airlifted to hospital after falling from the roof of a Maryborough building earlier this morning.

The man had been puting a new roof on the scout camp building north of Maryborough when he fell at 11am, suffering suspected leg fractures and a hand injury.

He was transported by Queensland Ambulance Officers to Maryborough Airport, where an RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted him to the Sunshine Coast Universit Hospital.

He was transported in a stable condition.