Man airlifted after serious head injuries

A MAN has been airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries on Thursday morning.

Paramedics were called to an address on Thinoomba Rd, south of Maryborough, about 8.45am after reports a tree lopper had been injured.

AIRLIFTED: A man was transported to hospital after suffering serious head injuries south of Maryborough on Thursday. Lifeflight Media

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the man suffered head injuries.

A Lifeflight Rescue helicopter arrived on scene about 10am and transported the man to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

He was transported in a serious condition.