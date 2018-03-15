Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Man airlifted after head injuries
News

Man airlifted after serious head injuries

Blake Antrobus
by
15th Mar 2018 5:30 PM

A MAN has been airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries on Thursday morning.

Paramedics were called to an address on Thinoomba Rd, south of Maryborough, about 8.45am after reports a tree lopper had been injured.

AIRLIFTED: A man was transported to hospital after suffering serious head injuries south of Maryborough on Thursday.
AIRLIFTED: A man was transported to hospital after suffering serious head injuries south of Maryborough on Thursday. Lifeflight Media

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the man suffered head injuries.

A Lifeflight Rescue helicopter arrived on scene about 10am and transported the man to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

He was transported in a serious condition.

Related Items

Show More
Fraser Coast Chronicle
"I'm just going to embrace having no hair."

"I'm just going to embrace having no hair."

News While many women would struggle to say goodbye to their long, luscious locks, to Faan Jaemsaidee it's "just hair."

Four charged with drug offences after police raid

Four charged with drug offences after police raid

News Four people have been charged with drug offences.

Ever thought about donating your hair to kids with cancer?

Ever thought about donating your hair to kids with cancer?

Opinion Most people I talk to don't even know it exists.

Wheelchair-bound granny, aged 90, charged with arson

Wheelchair-bound granny, aged 90, charged with arson

Crime She's accused of orchestrating a revenge blaze.

  • 15th Mar 2018 6:11 PM

Local Partners