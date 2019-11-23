Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was transported to hospital after a snake bite. (FILE PHOTO)
A man was transported to hospital after a snake bite. (FILE PHOTO)
News

Man airlifted after a serious snake bite

Michael Nolan
by
23rd Nov 2019 12:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN had his mates to thank for taking him to meet paramedics by the side of the Gore Highway after he was bit by a venomous snake late Friday night. 

Paramedics, including a critical care unit, were called to the Gore Highway at 8.42pm for a reported snake bite that occurred at an alternative location.

A man in his 50s was treated and transported under emergency lights and sirens to the Millmerran Health Service.

He was further airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital. 

A Queensland Ambulance service spokeswomen said the man was in a serious but stable condition when he arrived at hospital. 

lifeflight millmerran woods queensland ambulance service snake bite
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Partner bashed mum-to-be shortly before she delivers baby

        premium_icon Partner bashed mum-to-be shortly before she delivers baby

        News A mum-to-be who was bashed by her partner had to endure emergency surgery to deliver the baby.

        Concerns for falling apprenticeship numbers

        premium_icon Concerns for falling apprenticeship numbers

        News Labor Senator Anthony Chisholm has slammed the federal government over a 27 per...

        Woman forced to break law or live in pain, court hears

        premium_icon Woman forced to break law or live in pain, court hears

        News She grew a marijuana crop to manage her suffering

        COURT: Paranoid bus attack on teen for using phone

        premium_icon COURT: Paranoid bus attack on teen for using phone

        News The attack was slammed by Judge Nathan Jarro