Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital after a serious crash on Saturday.
A man was airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital after a serious crash on Saturday.
News

Man airlifted to Bay hospital after serious crash

Carlie Walker
by
29th Mar 2020 2:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been seriously injured in a crash west of Maryborough on Saturday.

The crash happened just before 5pm when his vehicle ran off the road, rolled, landed on its roof and hit a tree.

The Bundaberg-based LifeFlight rescue helicopter pilot landed on a closed road to bring medical help as close as possible to the scene.

Emergency services, including Queensland Ambulance Service officers were at the crash site, when the helicopter landed.

The driver, aged in his 30s, was the only person in the sedan.

He was in a serious but stable condition when he was airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital.

More Stories

fccrash fraser coast hervey bay hospital racq lifeflight
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        750,000 vote in Qld council elections today despite virus

        premium_icon 750,000 vote in Qld council elections today despite virus

        News MORE than a million people have voted early in Queensland's local governement elections which have been overshadowed by the threat of coronavirus.

        Police appeal to witnesses after fatal crash

        premium_icon Police appeal to witnesses after fatal crash

        News A MAN has tragically lost his life, after a traffic crash

        Good news on coronavirus front for Fraser Coast

        premium_icon Good news on coronavirus front for Fraser Coast

        Health There has been some good news on the coronavirus front

        70 more coronavirus cases, as Qld total hits 625

        70 more coronavirus cases, as Qld total hits 625

        Health The number of Queensland COVID-19 cases has jumped by 70 overnight