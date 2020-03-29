Man airlifted to Bay hospital after serious crash

A man was airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital after a serious crash on Saturday.

A MAN has been seriously injured in a crash west of Maryborough on Saturday.

The crash happened just before 5pm when his vehicle ran off the road, rolled, landed on its roof and hit a tree.

The Bundaberg-based LifeFlight rescue helicopter pilot landed on a closed road to bring medical help as close as possible to the scene.

Emergency services, including Queensland Ambulance Service officers were at the crash site, when the helicopter landed.

The driver, aged in his 30s, was the only person in the sedan.

He was in a serious but stable condition when he was airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital.