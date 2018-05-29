Man airlifted after falling "a couple of metres" on work site
A man in his late 30s has fallen from a working platform at a work site Monday afternoon.
Ambulance officers were called to the incident on Nugent Road, Tiaro about 2.25pm.
It is understood the platform was "at least a couple of metres high."
He had injuries to his pelvis, back and wrist and was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.
The man was airlifted a second time just before midnight to Royal Brisbane and Women's hospital for further specialist care
More to come.