A MAN in his 40s has been flown to hospital after a serious injury in Childers on Tuesday morning.

A Lifeflight Rescue helicopter was flown to a worksite on Ironmonger Drv about 11.20am after reports the man had been struck in the head.

A man has been airlifted from Childers with serious injuries. Lifeflight Media

Initial reports indicated serious bleeding.

Ambulance officers treated the man on scene before he was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious condition.