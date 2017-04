THE Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter airlifted a man in his 40s from Fraser Island.

He injured his leg at Ngkala Rocks, on the eastern side of the island, at noon on Friday.

It's believed the man slipped into a hole while he cleared a path for a four wheel drive to follow.

Queensland Ambulance Service treated the man at the scene, who was then taken to Sunshine Coast University Private Hospital in a stable condition.