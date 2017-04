The RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter airlifted a man from Fraser Island with severe back pain.

The man, aged in his 30s, suffered such severe pain he was unable to walk.

The rescue helicopter was tasked to the Eurong Beach scene about 5.35pm on Saturday.

He was initially treated at the scene by Queensland Ambulance Service personnel, before he was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.