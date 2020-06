A man has suffered limb injuries in a crash on Fraser Island.

A MAN has been flown to Brisbane after being injured in a motorcycle crash on Fraser Island,

An RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the island around 2pm on Saturday.

The patient was treated at the scene by Queensland Ambulance Service officers, then transported to the helicopter, which landed at Orchid Beach.

The man, aged in his 40s, suffered limb injuries and was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.