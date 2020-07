Queensland Ambulance Service responded to an incident at Boyne Island skate park this morning where a nine-year-old boy broke his arm.

A MAN has been airlifted to Brisbane in a serious condition after an alleged assault at Tiaro last night.

Paramedics were called to a location off Van Doorn Road at 10.43pm.

The man was transported by road to Maryborough Hospital and later airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Police are investigating.